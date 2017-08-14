Taylor Swift Cries As DJ’s Attorney Slams Her For Smiling In Picture Allegedly Taken While She Was Being Groped!

The singer was spotted wiping her tears at her messy groping trial. During the closing arguments, the DJ’s lawyer slammed the star for smiling in the photo which allegedly captioned the very moment he groped her.

‘Is this the face of a woman who was assaulted?’ the attorney asked causing Swift to tear up and turn her head away.

As fans may already be aware, Taylor accused Mueller of groping her bare bottom under her dress during a meet and greet.

After the alleged incident, the singer told security, and he was thrown out of the venue.

But Swift did not stop there – she even complained to the radio station where he worked, and Mueller was fired because of it.

Attorney McFarland added that no one in their right mind would just randomly grope a superstar and throw away their whole career.

On the other hand, Douglas Baldridge, Swift’s lawyer claimed that in the photo, the man had a wicked smile on his face and encouraged the two men, six women jury to not be fooled – the DJ is definitely capable of assault.

He went on by saying that it’s time for the victimization of victims to stop in this country – the man did a bad thing and deservingly lost his job for it.

Pretty self-explanatory!

The attorney also noted that the reason Swift asked for only $1 in the suit is that she had no intention of bankrupting him.

For the artist, that one dollar is more valuable than millions because it teaches that no means no!

In the end, the judge threw the DJ’s case out, claiming he couldn’t prove he lost his job because of Taylor.

Advertisement

Her countersuit that accused the man of assault and battery still stands, and the jury is deliberating.