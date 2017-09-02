Taylor Swift Arrives In Martha’s Vineyard For Her BFF’s Wedding; This Is Her First Public Appearance After ‘LWYMMD’ Release – Check Out The Pic!

Taylor Swift celebrates her BFF Abigail Anderson’s wedding. Check out her first outing since releasing her newest single.

We already knew that Taylor’s BFF since high school Abigail Anderson was planning to tie the knot this fall and we also knew that Taylor would show up.

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Aug 23, 2017 at 9:39am PDT

So it is no surprise that she was spotted on Martha’s Vineyard where the ceremony is set to take place.

Even if she and her security team are pretty good at keeping Taylor out of the spotlight when she wants to keep a low profile, she was hard to miss.

She was hidden behind lots of umbrellas, and she was spied arriving on the scenic island for a weekend of memory-making.

She was carefully avoiding the public eye, but her classy, throwback style was hard to miss!

She sported a dark-blue pleated skirt and cream sweater with some playful, strappy maroon heels! Say what you will about her various styles, but she’s got the New England blue blood look locked down!

Taylor arrived in Martha's Vineyard for Abigail's wedding.

‘Taylor is hoping Joe will be able to get away from the set later this week to attend her friend’s wedding,’ a source stated.

‘She is so excited for many of her friends to meet Joe. Taylor and Joe are getting along great, and she can’t wait to show off her new boyfriend to her best friends. However, Joe has been busy filming in England and will likely be unable to attend.’ Hopefully, we’ll get to see him soon as well!