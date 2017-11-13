FREE NEWSLETTER
Taylor Swift Announces ‘Reputation’ Tour Dates Amid Kanye West And Kim Kardashian Feud

Mel Walker Posted On 11/13/2017
Taylor Swift Reputation Tour DatesPeople

In support of her Reputation album, Taylor Swift has announced the dates of her forthcoming tour.

In the midst of new feuds with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, the country and pop darling has announced a series dates for the Reputation tour that will zigzag through the United States and Canada.

The concert series will launch on May 8 in Arizona and wrap up in October in Texas.

The 27-year-old entertainer will make stops in football stadiums in California, Ohio, and Florida.

Here are the dates for Swift’s tour:

May 8 Glendale, AZ University of Phoenix Stadium
May 12 Santa Clara, CA Levi’s Stadium
May 19 Pasadena, CA Rose Bowl
May 22 Seattle, WA CenturyLink Field
May 25 Denver, CO Sports Authority Field At Mile High
June 2 Chicago, IL Soldier Field
June 30 Louisville, KY Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium
July 7 Columbus, OH Ohio Stadium
July 10 Washington, DC FedEx Field
July 14 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field
July 17 Cleveland, OH First Energy Stadium
July 21 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium
July 28 Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium
August 4 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre
August 7 Pittsburgh, PA Heinz Field
August 11 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium
August 14 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium
August 18 Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium
August 25 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium
August 28 Detroit, MI Ford Field
September 1 Minneapolis, MN U.S. Bank Stadium
September 8 Kansas City, MO Arrowhead Stadium
September 15 Indianapolis, IN Lucas Oil Stadium
September 18 St. Louis, MO The Dome at America’s Center
September 22 New Orleans, LA Mercedes-Benz Superdome
September 29 Houston, TX NRG Stadium
October 6 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium

Do not expect West or members of his family to be at a Swift show because they find her music laughable.

A source said: “He heard a small part of the new album last night and gave it a little laugh before quickly moving on. If anything, Kanye still feels like he made Taylor famous. Kanye loves the fact that she is still singing about him, which in his mind, only reinforces his belief that he has a lot to do with Taylor’s career success.”

The album features several diss tracks directed at West and Kardashian.

It also showcases a more aggressive and mature side of the talented entertainer.

