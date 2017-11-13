Taylor Swift Announces ‘Reputation’ Tour Dates Amid Kanye West And Kim Kardashian Feud

In support of her Reputation album, Taylor Swift has announced the dates of her forthcoming tour.

In the midst of new feuds with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, the country and pop darling has announced a series dates for the Reputation tour that will zigzag through the United States and Canada.

The concert series will launch on May 8 in Arizona and wrap up in October in Texas.

The 27-year-old entertainer will make stops in football stadiums in California, Ohio, and Florida.

Here are the dates for Swift’s tour:

May 8 Glendale, AZ University of Phoenix Stadium

May 12 Santa Clara, CA Levi’s Stadium

May 19 Pasadena, CA Rose Bowl

May 22 Seattle, WA CenturyLink Field

May 25 Denver, CO Sports Authority Field At Mile High

June 2 Chicago, IL Soldier Field

June 30 Louisville, KY Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium

July 7 Columbus, OH Ohio Stadium

July 10 Washington, DC FedEx Field

July 14 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field

July 17 Cleveland, OH First Energy Stadium

July 21 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium

July 28 Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium

August 4 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre

August 7 Pittsburgh, PA Heinz Field

August 11 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium

August 14 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium

August 18 Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium

August 25 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium

August 28 Detroit, MI Ford Field

September 1 Minneapolis, MN U.S. Bank Stadium

September 8 Kansas City, MO Arrowhead Stadium

September 15 Indianapolis, IN Lucas Oil Stadium

September 18 St. Louis, MO The Dome at America’s Center

September 22 New Orleans, LA Mercedes-Benz Superdome

September 29 Houston, TX NRG Stadium

October 6 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium

Do not expect West or members of his family to be at a Swift show because they find her music laughable.

A source said: “He heard a small part of the new album last night and gave it a little laugh before quickly moving on. If anything, Kanye still feels like he made Taylor famous. Kanye loves the fact that she is still singing about him, which in his mind, only reinforces his belief that he has a lot to do with Taylor’s career success.”

The album features several diss tracks directed at West and Kardashian.

It also showcases a more aggressive and mature side of the talented entertainer.