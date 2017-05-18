Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn’s Relationship Might Have Been Set Up By Emma Stone And Gigi Hadid

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have been dating for a few months and were able to keep things quiet.

However, after the return of the pop music diva in the limelight, the media is giving the new couple more attention.

The tabloids are trying to answer some simple questions. How did they meet? Did some people introduce them to each other?

According to new reports, Gigi Hadid and Emma Stone contributed in getting the two entertainers together.

The British actor worked with Stone on the period drama titled The Favourite, that is when she realized he could be a perfect match for her friend, Swift.

Hadid, who is very close to the country music darling, did a photo shoot with Alwyn in September and might have also played a part in the new romance.

It is unclear who did what and when in getting Swift with her new man. However, what is certain is the fact she is determined in making this relationship work.

Swift put a lot of efforts in avoiding bringing attention to her new romance. Apparently, she has spent weeks hiding in plain sight just not to mess things up like in her past relationships with other members of the entertainment industry.

An insider shared: “This time, she wants to try something different in hopes having less stress on the relationship. She has had her challenges with so many relationships. Taylor has been very open with her fans about all of her guys in the past, but, she is ready for a change.”

Swift is excited to try something different and is feeling good about where things are going and is happy to be with someone like him.

Fans of Alwyn think that he should be careful because Swift is not the easiest person to deal will. Other commenters are also skeptical about the country music sensation’s new persona.