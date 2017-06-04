Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn Spotted Sipping Morning Coffee Together; Is He Meeting Her Parents?

There’s nothing like a hot cup of coffee with a hotter man sitting next to you, is it? After embarking on their first romantic getaway, Taylor Swift and her new boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, looked totally smitten with each other in Nashville. But, hey, wait for just a second…Taylor’s parents live in Nashville!

Taylor Swift, aged 27, has an incredibly beautiful morning with her new boyfriend, Joe, aged 26 in Nashville as they sipped morning coffee on the balcony of her Southern home yesterday.

The caring and loving couple looked into each other’s eyes as they engaged in a pleasant conversation or at least, so it seems.

The singer was wearing a summery red dress, and she was spotted laughing and playing with her tied-up blonde hair which as we all know is a sign of flirtation.

Joe, on the other hand, had just a bit of bed head hair going on for him and we can just assume that the two of them had a sleepover.

Even if the pop star is trying hard to take things slowly she has just reached a brand new milestone with Joe, whether she realized it or not.

This particular appearance from Nashville marks their first romantic vacation in the couple’s relationship.

And if we take into consideration the fact that Nashville is also the place where her parents live, we might say that there is a pretty good chance that the British actor is hanging out with mom and dad these days.

Before traveling to the East Coast, the couple was seen boarding a private jet in the U.K. on June 1st.

Both Taylor and Joe were dressed in all-black sweatsuits maybe trying to conceal their identities from the photographers because he is not famous and such a level of fame would probably be too much for him right now.

Joe seems to have sworn that a romance with one of the biggest singers in the whole world wouldn’t affect his personality.

Joe has already considered moving across the pond to get closer to his girlfriend. A source stated that he really wants to be near her and moving to the U.S. would give them more time together.