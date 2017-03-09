Taylor Swift And Jake Gyllenhaal Are Back Together, Claims Source

Exes are getting back together left and right in Hollywood, case in point, Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal.

According to several sources, Swift and Gyllenhaal have decided to give their failed romance a second chance.

The duo dated in the winter of 2010 for less than three months, but it was a very intense affair.

The pop/country star, who was barely in her twenties, had met Gyllenhaal’s entire family and even spent the year-end holidays with them.

At the time, Mr. Gyllenhaal, in his mid-thirties, had already seduced Kirsten Dunst and Reese Witherspoon and was apparently tired of the flings and was looking for someone ready for marriage and children.

It was confirmed that Gyllenhaal ended the romance on New Year’s Eve 2010 via a phone call which sent the “Bad Blood” artist panicking and pushed her to stop eating.

Sources said back then; the Brokeback Mountain actor dumped Swift because she was “romantically inexperienced” and of the media attention.

In an interview a few years ago with Howard Stern, Gyllenhaal called Swift a wonderful person and jokingly said he should have married her.

He added: “There are a lot of beautiful women, there are opportunities, but I think at the same time, if you find the right person, I believe in monogamy I believe in when you meet somebody who is right it will be right, and you will stay there.”

This week, a spy shared that the former lovers have reunited and are taking it slow.

The person shared: “Taylor was so young when they dated, she wasn’t ready for a serious relationship, but now she’s showing Jake how much she’s matured. She’s excited to see where things go.”

Many are hoping that the second time is the charm for this power couple.