Taylor Nolan And Derek Peth Celebrate Their Engagement With ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Family

It seems like there is no doubt about it – Derek Peth and Taylor Nolan’s engagement has the complete support of their reality TV ‘family’ of Bachelor in Paradise. As fans of the hit show and readers of CI certainly know, the pair got engaged during the season finale shooting on Wednesday.

A couple of days later, on Friday, the two were spotted stepping out in the company of their co-stars, for a night of celebrating the big step in their relationship.

Nolan and Peth were accompanied at Hyde Sunset by Dominique Alexis, Raven Gates, Alexis Waters, Whitney Fransway, Adam Gottschalk, Kristina Schulman and DeMario Jackson.

During their fun night out, the pals made loads of memories by posing together for many cute photos.

Nolan took to social media to share a slideshow from their fun party, captioning the post: ‘F A M I L Y ❣️.’

Gates also shared with the fans more pics.

F A M I L Y ❣️ A post shared by Taylor Nolan (@taymocha) on Sep 1, 2017 at 11:37am PDT

But despite the engagement announcement and the celebration that followed it, there was no ring on Nolan’s finger.

Apparently, we’ll have to wait until the season finale episode airs on September 11 to see the stunning piece of jewelry.

That is also when the proposal will be shown in its entire emotional glory.

Bachelor in Paradise airs every Monday and Tuesday on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

