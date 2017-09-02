FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
t.i. blac chyna tiny justin bieber chris brown Lil Scrappy tameka cottle drake bell kandi burruss kendall jenner debra danielsen tamar braxton rob kardashian janet jackson nene leakes jenelle evans joseline hernandez kim kardashian Eniko Parrish jeremy meeks corinne olympios luann de lesseps farrah abraham
Home » Entertainment

Taylor Nolan And Derek Peth Celebrate Their Engagement With ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Family

Nick Markus Posted On 09/02/2017
0
148 Views
1


taylor_derekSource: etonline.com

It seems like there is no doubt about it – Derek Peth and Taylor Nolan’s engagement has the complete support of their reality TV ‘family’ of Bachelor in Paradise. As fans of the hit show and readers of CI certainly know, the pair got engaged during the season finale shooting on Wednesday.

A couple of days later, on Friday, the two were spotted stepping out in the company of their co-stars, for a night of celebrating the big step in their relationship.

Nolan and Peth were accompanied at Hyde Sunset by Dominique Alexis, Raven Gates, Alexis Waters, Whitney Fransway, Adam Gottschalk, Kristina Schulman and DeMario Jackson.

During their fun night out, the pals made loads of memories by posing together for many cute photos.

Nolan took to social media to share a slideshow from their fun party, captioning the post: ‘F A M I L Y ❣️.’

Gates also shared with the fans more pics.

F A M I L Y ❣️

A post shared by Taylor Nolan (@taymocha) on

raven_gates_instagramSource: instagram.com

But despite the engagement announcement and the celebration that followed it, there was no ring on Nolan’s finger.

Apparently, we’ll have to wait until the season finale episode airs on September 11 to see the stunning piece of jewelry.

That is also when the proposal will be shown in its entire emotional glory.

Bachelor in Paradise airs every Monday and Tuesday on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Advertisement

Are you excited for the season finale?

Post Views: 148

Read more about bachelor in paradise derek peth taylor nolan

Advertisement

You may also like
‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Stars Derek Peth And Taylor Nolan Are Engaged!
08/31/2017
Corinne Olympios And DeMario Jackson Share PDA Following Their Bachelor In Paradise Scandal – Are They Dating?
08/31/2017
Corinne Olympios Claims She Needed Therapy After BIP Scandal
08/26/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *