Tawny Kitaen Gets Implants Removed On Botched, Doctors Use Leeches To Encourage Blood Flow

Eighties rock vixen, model, and actress Tawny Kitaen surprised fans when she appeared on the E! television series Botched to have her D-cup, breast implants removed. Kitaen rose to stardom in the eighties and appeared in the video for Whitesnake’s ’87 hit “Here I Go Again On My Own.” She also starred with Tom Hanks in Bachelor Party, but when on Botched stated she never felt secure in her looks and chose to have breast implants as a way of boosting her self-confidence. During the episode, she expressed never feeling satisfied with the finished product and just wanted to be natural again.

Kitaen stated she’s had a total of six breast enhancements and adjusted their size and shape following the birth of her children. She appeared overwhelmed from the procedures and wanted them removed.

The show took a serious turn when it was revealed that the breast enhancement surgery had been botched and the doctors needed to use leeches to help remove some of the dead flesh from Kitaen’s chest and improve blood flow. Though leeches were common in medieval medicine they aren’t typically used in modern days.

According to Kitaen, she didn’t feel the procedure but when she was first told about the procedure she was shocked.

Plastic surgeons attach LEECHES to nipples of Tawny Kitaen https://t.co/U631kWRYHk via https://t.co/5sd5Euy5E7 long way from Coverdale! — ebmacp (@ebmacp) September 2, 2017

After the implants were removed, the doctors were able to successfully reconstruct her chest using her own tissue, as Kitaen was adamantly against using any further implants. She shared an after photo on Twitter and has stated she is elated with her new body and to be finally rid of the implants.

At 56-years-old, Tawny Kitaen is still acting and can be seen in the television series Moms Anonymous where she plays the character Rachel.

Tawny Kitaen made it clear on the Botched episode that she felt the quality of her life rested on getting the implants removed. She stated the implants had slipped through the mesh and rested on the bottom of her rib cage.

She said she didn’t know what she would have done if the doctors turned her away and didn’t help. Fortunately for Kitaen, the removal and reconstruction were a success and Kitaen seems happier than she’s been in a long time. Botched airs on the E! network. Look for past episodes on demand.