Tarek Talks Affair With Family Nanny And Christina’s Relationship With Gary Anderson

Tarek El Moussa has finally decided to open up completely about everything that happened between him and Christina before the split, as well as after.

As fans of the HGTV hit show already know, Tarek and Christina El Moussa have split back in January after a huge fight that was followed by Christina calling 911 and Tarek running into the woods with a gun. The two former lovers have two kids together and are trying their best to keep a civil relationship at least in front of them.

During an interview conducted back on February 19 but published today, the Flip or Flop star cleared up some of the speculations regarding him and Christina.

“It was a gradual thing over time. We were both very busy people with health issues and kids. We didn’t fight, we just grew apart,” Tarek stated about what went wrong in their relationship.

Furthermore, Tarek also revealed that sharing with the kids their decision to break up is the hardest thing to do.

“It wasn’t the easiest thing. When Taylor asks, I kind of deflect the question.”

As fans already know, Christina and Tarek continued to work together on Flip or Flop even after splitting and when asked about her relationship with their former contractor Gary Anderson, Tarek admitted that he was bothered by it.

“It bothered me [at first]. But she can live her life. I’ve totally moved on.”

Furthermore, regarding the rumors that he and Alyssa Logan, the kids’s nanny, had a thing he revealed:

“I did date her for a month. I was going through a tough time, and she’s amazing. I never held hands with her around the kids, though. Now I’m not dating anyone specifically. It will be a long time before I’m in a relationship.”

From what he is saying both Tarek and Christina are currently single. Will they get back together?