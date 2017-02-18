Tarek El Moussa Working Alone, ‘Flip or Flop’ Christina Out Of Real Estate Business With Ex

Tarek and Christina El Moussa are going their separate ways despite the beautiful pictures of them hanging out and the many public appearances to show they are still a team. Documents obtained by the media revealed that Mr. El Moussa is pushing the real estate agency, the couple launched together – alone. A series of ads recently published to promote a stunning home in Orange County, California has no mention of Christina’s name. The home is being pushed by Tarek & Associates who is being represented by Sotheby’s International Realty.

Advertisement

Sotheby’s is a well known luxury real estate company with hundreds of offices in more than 60 countries and territories across the planet. The news of Mr. and Mrs. El Moussa no longer in business together comes just days after the “Flip or Flop” stars were seen in Las Vegas promoting their high-rated HGTV show.

The former couple appeared in various pictures, showing unity, smiling with the students who were thrilled to take part in a class on flipping homes. However, a spy claimed it was all a show because the real estate agents were at each other’s throats.

An insider said: “Tarek and Christina were definitely putting on a show for the public.” The eyewitness went on to add: “When the cameras weren’t pointed at them the smiles dropped and there was definite tension between them. They did not look happy to be together, at all. It’s clear they’re just going through the motions in an attempt to save their show.”

Tarek and Christina ran a real-estate agency, “The El Moussa Group,” in Orange County, California and hit hard times when the stock market crashed in 2008. The duo eventually started flipping homes and landed in a hit reality series.

Advertisement

In May 2016, the couple secretly split after a massive fight that led to Tarek running out of the couple’s home with a gun.