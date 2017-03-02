Tarek El Moussa Went To Rehab In Order To Save His Marriage To Christina

Tarek and Christina El Moussa’s divorce drama is not even close to over. As it turns out, in the summer of 2016, Tarek attended a rehab facility in order to help him with his alcohol abuse and anger issues. Around this time it was also announced that the famous Flip or Flop couple split. Could it mean that Tarek tried to fix his problems in order to save their marriage?

According to reports, after having a huge fight with Christina which ended up with her calling 911 and him running into the woods with a gun, Tarek went to rehab.

He allegedly went to an outpatient facility in Orange County, making one last effort to mend his broken marriage.

One shocking report alleged that Tarek El Moussa “drank and was verbally abusive to Christina, so he needed to take care of his issues.”

However, his struggle to fix their relationship was for nothing. After he returned, one eyewitness saw them fighting again, this time over his $40,000 bill for “rehab facility” expenses.

According to a trusty source, Tarek told on the set of Flip or Flop that: “I don’t drink anymore,”

“I’m happy Tarek now” and “I’m a new man.”

“The rehab definitely brought him back to life,” the insider believes. However, although it helped him on a personal level, it did nothing to his crumbling marriage.

“Christina said he did it to try to win her back, to show her that he was changing but at that point, she was already done with him.”

At the beginning of January, Tarek filed for a divorce.

Some insiders however, have expressed their disappointment in the way Tarek and Christina act friendly in front of the cameras when the truth is different.

“They’re trying to squeeze every last drop out of the franchise,” one source said.

“They are absolutely faking it — they’ve been lying to the public since their split.”