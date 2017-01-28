Tarek El Moussa Thyroid Cancer Update

Although Tarek El Moussa has been going through a lot after he and now former wife Christina El Moussa decided to end their marriage, at least he can be happy about one thing – his health.

Tarek has been cancer free for a long time and that is very good news that not even fake rumors and receiving negative attention from the public can’t take away from him. In the end, being healthy is what’s most important and the Flip or Flop star knows that very well.

Recently, Tarek posted on his Instagram account that his ultrasound results came back negative. Furthermore, there was nothing suspicious in his neck either. He must’ve been so relieved to hear such good news and he couldn’t help but share the news with his fans.

Still #cancer #free!!!! Having cancer is a very scary thing… I always get nervous going into each check up and today I got GREAT news!! Having no thyroid and balancing medications is tough! I'm finally at UCLA and I'm on the right doses of medication.. People don't know but I was very over medicated with rapid heart rate and palpitations to the point where I wore a heart rate monitor… It really messed me up but today everything is dialed and I finally feel great after 3 years!! A photo posted by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on Jan 25, 2017 at 7:55pm PST

“Having cancer is a very scary thing,” Tarek stated. “I always get nervous going into each check up and today I got GREAT news!! Having no thyroid and balancing medications is tough!”

“I’m finally at UCLA and I’m on the right doses of medication,” he added. “People don’t know but I was very over medicated with rapid heart rate and palpitations to the point where I wore a heart rate monitor… it really messed me up but today everything is dialed and I finally feel great after 3 years!!”

As fans of the show already know, Tarek El Moussa was diagnosed with thyroid cancer back in 2013 after a fan noticed a suspicious lump of his neck. The person that would ultimately save his life, decided to express her concern in a letter that she sent to the producers of Flip or Flop.

At the hospital, his lymph nodes were removed, and he was forced to complete radiation treatment but now he is completely healthy thanks to the observant fan.

Rough couple of years.. Today I Went in for another cancer screening and it was all clear! I remember the day we took this photo. A photo posted by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on Nov 23, 2016 at 8:42pm PST

