Tarek El Moussa Talks About The Worst Three Years Of His Life In Inspiring Post

Although the last couple of years haven’t been the best for Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa, he is very glad he pushed through all the challenges!

On Thursday, Tarek took to Instagram to share his thoughts about the difficult path he’s been walking for the last three years.

He talked about cancer and how the struggle with the illness really took a toll on his mental and physical state.

“I thought I would share this with everyone… to truly understand how absolutely sick I was..look at this photo and look at my eyes, I was a skeleton. This took a major toll on my physical and mental health,” he started in the caption of the picture.

“The last 3 years were the hardest of my life, I look back and still wonder how I survived…” the star went on.

“I never quit although I wanted to thousands of times all day every day. This is from hurting my back after battling 2 cancers… I had a 60-pound weight swing from my illnesses…,” Tarek explained.

However, even though he’s been through a lot, the reality TV star is glad he endured it with dignity and did not give up, adding that he feels like he is just now in the best shape of his life.

Tarek ended his heartfelt post with an inspiring message to his followers.

“For everyone struggling right now from any situation… remember… keep your head up and don’t quit! There is light at the end of the tunnel, stay strong! T.”

As Celebrity Insider readers already know, Tarek El Moussa recently opened up about his struggle with thyroid cancer in an interview saying that “I went through hell.”

Furthermore, both he and his former wife Christina El Moussa claimed that the illness was a big factor that pushed them apart in the end.

Nowadays, despite all the struggles he’s had to face in the last three years, Tarek El Moussa claims he is finally truly happy.