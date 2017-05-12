Tarek El Moussa Still Fighting Cancer?

Fans are worried that Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa’s battle with cancer is not yet over. Tarek was diagnosed with Thyroid cancer back in 2013, and now, the show’s main contractor is also suffering from a similar disease.

It’s like Flip or Flop is cursed!

The reality TV star took to social media to share the sad news with his followers.

He posted a photo of the man, and in the caption, he informed the show’s fans that “Frank the Tank” has been suffering from more than one type of cancer for years, even while he was on Flip or Flop.

The disease has been spreading for about a year, and at the time, the doctors did not give him more than six months to live but Frank proved them wrong, and he is still fighting.

Tarek also included a statement about his condition from Frank, who Tarek told the fans love and want to hear from him.

Aside from telling the fans about his treatment nowadays, Frank also thanked everybody for their support and told them they motivate him to fight harder.

As you may already be aware, Tarek has been pretty open about his cancer ever since he was diagnosed back in 2013.

At the time, a watcher noticed a suspicious lump on his neck and sent a letter to the network, warning them of the possible implications.

Tarek took the warning very seriously and went for a check-up.

His diagnose was Thyroid cancer, and he started treatment right away.

The reality star updated his followers about his condition, and in January he shared the great news that he is in remission.