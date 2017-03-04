Tarek El Moussa Reveals The REAL Reason Why He And Christina Had A Divorce!

According to new reports, the main reason why Tarek and Christina El Moussa’s marriage crumbled down so suddenly to the point where it couldn’t be fixed and saved was Tarek’s cancer!

Advertisement

Recently, the Flip or Flop star went on The Doctors and revealed that communication was also an issue that ultimately affected their marriage greatly. “I feel like if we had better communication, we would have had a better relationship.”

Furthermore, Tarek also added that their work on the HGTV hit show left them no time to sort out their problems and along with the worrisome medical emergencies, it was all too much for the young parents to handle and they ultimately started drifting apart from each other.

“I think as time went on, you get busier and busier — and you know, it was overnight — businesses, TV, all these things happened at once, and then the cancer, then the cancer, then the back surgery,” he explained.

“It just kind of starting pushing us apart from each other,” Tarek stated.

As fans are already aware, Tarek El Moussa has battled both thyroid and testicular cancer at the same time and although the illnesses affected his marriage to Christina, at least nowadays he is in remission for both forms of cancer.

Meanwhile, Christina also talked about the split and the marital problems that led to the divorce, echoing her ex’s opinion that they went “through a lot in a short amount of time.”

“I had never even known anyone with cancer, so it was a very scary time,” she revealed.

Advertisement

“I was overwhelmed. The tension between me and Tarek was high. We weren’t able to properly communicate anymore. It got to the point where we weren’t even driving to set together.”