Tarek El Moussa Reveals That He Is Still Alive Today Thanks To Christina!

According to new reports, Tarek El Moussa should be thankful to his former wife Christina for helping him discover his testicular cancer.

Tarek recently talked about his past health scares as well as his now broken relationship with Flip or Flop co-star Christina El Moussa, and he revealed that after being diagnosed with thyroid cancer Christina suggested going through his medical records “for any other irregularities.”

Sure enough, the two discovered a suspicious testicular exam from two years prior, and it seemed like the wise idea was to follow up on it.

“I was at one building doing my thyroid stuff and mentioned I was going across the street to get an ultrasound done,” Tarek stated. “I’ll never forget the doctor joking, ‘I hope you don’t have cancer!’ ”

“I get over to the ultrasound and [the technician and I] are talking and having fun and all of a sudden he got really quiet,” Tarek remembered.

“I said, ‘What’s up?’ I could tell he was nervous and he was like ‘Oh, I’m not a doctor.’”

Long thing short, about half an hour later, a specialist revealed that it was cancer once again and told him to sign up for surgery as soon as possible.

As you may already know, Tarek El Moussa was diagnosed with thyroid cancer back in 2013 after a fan watching Flip or Flop noticed the unusual bump on his neck and decided to send a letter about it to the network.

About a month later, his testicular cancer was discovered, and Tarek has previously revealed that when he found out about it, he thought he was “going to die.”

Although currently Tarek is in remission for both forms of cancer, he needs to be thankful to his former wife for helping him discover his testicular cancer in time and practically saving his life!