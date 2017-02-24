Tarek El Moussa Reveals He Had Another Cancer Scare!

Tarek El Moussa went through a terrible health scare in 2013 when a dedicated fan of the show noticed he had a suspicious bump on his neck. As it turned out, the bump was there due to him having thyroid cancer. But that was not the only health problem the star of Flip or Flop had to deal with.

Tarek recently revealed on Today that he not only suffered from thyroid cancer but was also diagnosed with testicular cancer during that same period of time!

“I was at the hospital and they said, ‘Hey, I hate to tell you, you have testicular cancer,’” he told the shot of the show, Al Roker.

The reality TV star admitted that having two such threatening diseases at the same time scared him out of his mind and at first he was convinced he was going to die.

“So the second I heard I had testicular cancer knowing I already had thyroid cancer, I thought I was gonna die,” he said. “I thought I was rotting inside and I was so scared to lose my family.”

As fans may already know, Tarek has shared with his social media followers that his thyroid cancer was in remission in January 2017, making him cancer free for about three years.

However, until now he did not comment on the status of his testicular cancer as well.

However he did share that another person in his family, his father, is also going through the same struggle and is currently battling the disease by undergoing chemotherapy.

Christina El Moussa also stopped by to give an interview, in her case, on Good Morning America and she opened up more about her and Tarek’s marital struggles before they decided to split.

She mentioned that one main cause for their marriage crumbling is that they went “through a lot in a short amount of time,” hinting at Tarek’s cancer scare.