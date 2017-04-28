Tarek El Moussa Proves He’s The Best Father Ever By Spoiling His Daughter On Day Out!

Now that his kids are back from their little getaway with only their mother, Tarek El Moussa is trying to make up for the lost time by spending some quality time with his daughter!

The 35 years old Flip or Flop star, Tarek, took out his 6-year-old daughter Taylor and gave in to every whim like any good dad would.

Not only did Tarek take the little girl to get her hair done along with her friend but he also treated her to a mani-pedi!

“Tarek is a great father,” one source gushed about Tarek, adding that “His love for Tay and Bray [Brayden, 1] is undeniable.”

Source: radaronline.com

Similarly, according to the insider, the little girl loves and respects him a lot too! She always wants her father’s attention and lights up when she does get it! “It’s really beautiful to see.”

It’s no surprise! Tarek is really good at spoiling her!

Shortly after filing for a divorce from Christina he was caught by the paparazzi with Taylor at the American Girl store.

But their marriage doesn’t have to be completely over as Christina is yet to respond to Tarek’s divorce petition. Who knows, maybe after an extended break they’ll realize they are right for each other and get back together? Fans can only hope…

The estranged couple was caught together in Las Vegas not too long ago, and an eyewitness claimed they “got along great!”

Besides, when it comes to their kids, they know how to make compromises and be there for them as a family. Christina and Tarek recently attended Taylor’s recital together!