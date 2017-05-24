Tarek El Moussa Is “Grateful” Son Is Safe After Being Hospitalized For Falling In Pool!

As fans may have already heard, Christina El Moussa ended up being question by Child Protective Services after the terrifying incident involving her son. Now, Tarek decided to open up about what happened and what he thinks of the accident.

First of all, the worried father stated that he is very grateful Brayden is safe after falling into the pool.

A representative for the Flip or Flop star claimed that “It was really a non-incident.”

They added that although the boy fell into the pool, he was completely fine but went to the hospital just as a precaution. Nothing to worry about!

“Everybody’s great,” the rep stressed, adding that everybody is “really grateful,” things didn’t take a bad turn.

Previously, reports claimed that the 20 months old El Moussa son fell into Christina’s pool under his nanny’s supervision.

Fortunately, the woman managed to rescue the boy immediately, and he was completely fine.

A source close to the estranged co-parents stated that the “overly cautious” mother still decided to take Brayden to the hospital for a check-up. Better safe than sorry!

By doing that she attracted the Child Protective Services’ attention.

They showed up while at the hospital and questioned both the mother and the nanny.

After the discussion, they decided it was not necessary to intervene in any way.

The reports did not mention where their six-year-old daughter Taylor was at the time of the accident.

Christina had just returned from a girls’ trip to Santa Barbara where the loving mother got a tattoo of her children’s birthdays on her wrist.

Meanwhile, Tarek was spotted spending some time with a new woman, this time a brunette.

As fans of Flip or Flop probably remember, Christina and Tarek El Moussa separated back in May of 2016 after a huge fight that ended up with a furious Tarek running into the woods with a gun.

Because of that, the police got involved.

Finally, in January of 2017, Tarek filed for divorce.

Even though Christina is yet to respond to the petition, insiders have assured us that the odds for reconciliation are extremely small.

