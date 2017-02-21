Tarek El Moussa Is Back On Set Of Flip Or Flop And Brings Kids Along

Tarek El Moussa is back to work!

As fans of Flip or Flop are already aware of, the man is currently in the midst of a messy divorce from wife Christina El Moussa, who also co-stars alongside him on the popular HGTV show.

Despite the tumultuous life he’s been having lately, the man is still treating his job with professionalism and he even brought his kids on the set recently!

“On #set today with my #loves! I love creating #memories on camera together,” Tarek wrote on Instagram.

“Many years from now we will sit with our #grandkids and binge watch #FliporFlop!! So #lucky to do what we do! Just LOVE them.”

Fans left encouraging and supporting comments and mentioned that he seems like a great father to his daughter and son.

In December of last year, Tarek and Christina shocked fans when they announced their split. Since then, the divorce details have gradually become more scandalous.

Tarek officially filed for divorce last month, and there have been multiple alleged reasons for their breakup— from Christina’s relationship with the family’s contractor Gary Anderson to the verbal abuse that Christina suffered from Tarek.

However, even though the relationship between the former couple is not civil at all, the two are forced to still work together.

HGTV threatened to sue them for breach of contract if they didn’t fulfill their end of the deal.

Last week, Tarek and Christina made their first on set appearance since their split.

“This is getting really ugly,” a trusty source shared.

“HGTV is livid with Tarek and Christina. Flip or Flop just won’t be the same if they’re not together, so execs desperately want them to reunite to save the show. If they can’t do that, the network wants them to make it seem like they’re getting along at least until their contract is over. They were given an ultimatum: Either finish out your contracts or we’ll take you to court [for breach of contract].”