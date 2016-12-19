Tarek El Moussa had an Affair with the Family Nanny

Flip Or Flop fans were completely taken by surprised earlier this week when the stars of the show announced that they were going to file for a divorce. However, a few days earlier the couple was spotted trying to mend their marriage issues. Still it looks like Christina has found out something so shocking about Tarek that she will never forgive him.

Advertisement

Sources close to the struggling couple have been sharing about their relationship and what caused it to fail so abruptly, and it seems like Tarek El Moussa is the one to blame for the ruined marriage.

Reports say that 35 year old Tarek was dating his and Christina’s children’s 23 year old nanny. The inappropriate love affair started after he and Christina were already broken up, seven months before their divorce was announced to the public.

According to insiders, Tarek’s friends told him that it would be for the best if he stayed away from his much younger employee and he did do so, only to start dating her again in September. Despite their chemistry and attraction to each other, the relationship only lasted for another month.

However, it looks like Tarek is not the only one interested in other people while the El Moussa relationship status was still unclear; the 33 year old Christina also hooked up with the family’s contractor, Gary Anderson.

In May, the couple went through a really horrific time, when Christina dialed 911 because of her “possibly suicidal” husband. According to Orange County Sheriff Department records, Tarek had taken a gun from their home and ran into the woods to “blow off some steam.”

Advertisement

As of now, neither of them revealed any plans to cancel the HGTV reality series. Fans of the show still hope the couple will be able to solve their issues and get back together. Do you think their marriage will end in court?