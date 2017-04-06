Tarek El Moussa Goes To One Of Christina’s New Man’s Games And Gets Roasted On Social Media!

Tarek El Moussa reportedly spent some time with Christina’s new lover, hockey player Nate Thompson yesterday!

The Flip or Flop Star went to a game with his friend Robert Drenk just for the sake of the sports event but of course, he did not cheer on his ex’s new man, Nate Thompson despite him being part of the Anaheim Ducks.

Instead, Tarek took to social media to post about the game, and he was even a bit ironic in his Instagram story!

“Gotta love the Ducks!” he joked in the video. “We love them.”

At the Ducks game! The #pond of Anaheim. been a #fan for many years! A post shared by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on Apr 4, 2017 at 7:51pm PDT

His mood changed quickly however when one cheeky follower commented saying “Who could possibly be your favorite player?”

Tarek answered the user with “SMH” but commented with laughing emojis when another follower stated that for sure it wouldn’t be Thompson.

As fans of Flip or Flop certainly know, Christina El Moussa started dating Nate Thompson after she broke up with the show’s one-time contractor Gary Anderson.

The Flip or Flop stars spit back in May following a huge fight at home after which Tarek ran off into the woods with a gun.

The man was also the one who ultimately filed for a divorce back in January of 2017, but Christina is yet to respond to the petition.

Recently, one source close to Tarek stated that the reality TV star wishes Christina the best and is fine with her finding someone else, except that he doesn’t want her to bring dates around the kids.

Tarek and Christina El Moussa have two kids together, 6 years old daughter Taylor and 1-year-old son Brayden.