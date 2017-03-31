Tarek El Moussa Does Not Want His Kids To Spend Time With Christina’s New Man!

Christina El Moussa is most likely dating Anaheim Ducks player Nate Thompson and according to new reports, her ex-life partner and father of her children, Tarek El Moussa does not want their kids anywhere near Christina’s new fling!

One insider close to the man revealed that Tarek has moved on and wishes Christina the best but he has only one request – that she “doesn’t bring ‘dates’ around the kids,” because, according to the source, “it’s not something he would do.”

As fans of the hit HGTV show Flip or Flop may remember, the former power couple got married back in 2009 and have two kids together, 6-year-old daughter Taylor and 1 year old Brayden.

In May of 2016, Tarek and Christina secretly split after a terrifying home brawl that ended up with a furious Tarek taking a gun and running into the woods.

The man was the one who filed for a divorce in January of 2017.

Although Christina is yet to respond to Tarek’s divorce petition in actuality she has also moved on, at first with their former contractor Gary Anderson.

However, her relationship with Anderson did not last and now, fans have been speculating that she is involved in a romantic relationship with Nate Thompson.

Since the divorce was announced, the Flip or Flop stars have managed to put their differences aside quite well for the sake of their children, as well as in order to successfully wrap up filming for the series.

But the peace is very delicate right now and it will not take too much for the former lovers to start feuding again.

Is Tarek jealous of Thompson or is he just trying to protect his kids?