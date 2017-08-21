Tarek El Moussa Breaks His Silence On Christina’s Divorce Response And Says They Still Love Each Other

The Flip or Flop star broke his silence on what it’s like to be a single father. This past weekend, Tarek El Moussa hosted an awesome birthday bash for his now 2-year-old son Brayden.

With the help of Glittery and Stylish events, the reality TV star managed to throw his beloved child a monster truck-themed party.

The man revealed that this year, he and Christina decided to host two separate parties for the boy as they felt it was uncomfortable to see each other more than necessary amid their legal war.

The former couple agreed that it would be better for everyone if they just remained separated for now.

The boy’s bash took place just a few days after Christina filed her divorce petition response.

Aside from asking for full legal and physical custody of their two children, the woman also requested that Tarek pays her spousal support as well as her lawyer fees.

When asked what he thinks about his former wife’s legal requests, Tarek was optimistic, saying that at some point they will reach the end of the divorce process, co-parent together, continue working with one another on Flip or Flop and live great lives.

The most difficult part of separating for Tarek was adjusting to his new life as a single man.

As for what led to their relationship’s demise, the man stated that it was definitely the lack of proper communication.

The reality TV star then went on to reveal that he is getting out there again, dating with no strings attached.

However, his priority is still the kids.

Advertisement

‘No matter what you do, they are going to be aware of the [divorce] situation. So, the best thing that we have done is let them know that we love them… we still love each other, you know, and we are still family. We are still a unit,’ Tarek explained.