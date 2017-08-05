Tarek El Moussa And Christina El Moussa Set To Produce TV Show Chi-Town Flip

Tarek El Moussa and Christina may not be together, but their work pits them with one another no matter what. As CI readers know, the couple split after Tarek filed for divorce.

Tarek is currently filming the seventh season of the TV series, Flip Or Flop, with his now estranged wife, Christina.

Not only does the pair work on Flip Or Flop together for HGTV, but they’ve also been executive producing Chi-Town Flip.

When speaking to People Magazine, Tarek, 36, said, they’ve “been working together for a really long time, it’s our job.”

The former lovers – who were together for almost eight years – will be producing the new series.

As for what the new reality production is about, apparently, it follows a husband-and-wife-home-renovation team.

Here we go!!!!!!! Season 7 Episode 2 of Flip or Flop airs tonight!! DON'T miss this brand new episode? I'd love to get some feedback and hear what you think! A post shared by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on Jun 22, 2017 at 9:42am PDT

As fans of the popular reality stars know, Tarek and Christina first became famous with their series, Flip Or Flop.

However, relationship drama began, and Tarek was forced to separate legally from Christina in December.

With that being said, their business forces them together, and the twosome created their own production company long before they split up officially.

When speaking with the publication, People, Tarek said, “Obviously, we know each other really well.”

He went on, “I’m always looking for growth, always looking into tomorrow. The future is bright.”

As for some details regarding Chi-Town Flip, the new series will follow former police officer Bryan and his wife, Maira.

During a real estate seminar, Bryan came up to Tarek during the picture portion and said, “You’re gonna know me.” El Moussa added, “he wouldn’t let go of my hand.” According to the reality star, after the awkward exchange, they ended up becoming friends and Tarek “mentored Bryan quite a bit.”