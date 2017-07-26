FREE NEWSLETTER
Tarek El Moussa Admits He Feels ‘Lonely’ Amid Ex Christina’s New Romance

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 07/26/2017
Tarek El Moussa, ChristinaSource: intuchweekly.com

It seems like the Flip or Flop star may be ready to give up his bachelor life for good as it does not really make him happy and he feels lonely. Tarek El Moussa is finally feeling the pain from having his marriage with Christina crumble.

Not only does the reality TV star feel like he cannot manage without a woman in his life, but he also understandably misses his two children.

It’s so lonely without my kids. All by myself,’ Tarek confessed in an Instagram video story, adding that ‘And I do not know how to cook! So we have meal prep.’

Monday adventures like 😜

A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on

As fans of the hit show certainly already know, 35-year-old Tarek El Moussa has been living all alone since his split from 34-year-old ex-wife Christina last May.

After a few months of being apart, the man filed for divorce at the beginning of this year.

He quickly rebounded with yachts, Ferraris, and much younger girls, while Christina started dating contractor Gary Anderson and then hockey player Nate Thompson.

Currently, she is linked to shady businessman Doug Spedding, 55.

The much older man and Christina are spending family time with her kids with Tarek – 6-year-old Taylor and 1-year-old Brayden.

The Flip or Flop star recently took his kids on a family vacation as well.

Do you believe Tarek is ready to give up his bachelor life and find someone to date?

