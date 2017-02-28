FREE NEWSLETTER
Tarek And Christina El Moussa’s Nasty Feud Blows Up On Social Media

Nick Markus Posted On 02/28/2017
christina and tarek el moussaSource: sheknows.com

As it turns out, although Tarek and Christina El Moussa seem friendly with each other even after filing for a divorce, they are only faking for the cameras when in reality they are still at war!

According to new reports, the former couple and Flip or Flop co-stars are contractually forced to act civil around each other while on the set of the HGTV hit show but in their private lives they are everything but civil!

Although they may have called a truce for a while, for the sake of their image as well as for their children, so they don’t have to witness their parents quarreling, the peace did not last too long.

On February 23, when the stars were spotted during filming for the beloved show, the Moussas seemed to have a friendly relationship and they even sparked hopes of a future reunion after Tarek confessed that there was a chance they might get back together in the distant future.

Later however, Tarek took to Instagram to post a picture from the gym with the caption: “stress relief!”

The next day, Christina posted a scathing meme.

So True #choosepeace

A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on

It seems like Tarek didn’t get the memo and so, later on, she posted the meme with her in it!

Tarek wasted no time to retaliate!

#Thats #All…..

A post shared by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on

As fans of Flip or Flop may be aware, the famous couple have been at odds for a long time but decided in May of last year to finally terminate their marriage after Tarek ran into the woods with a gun!

Tarek was the one who filed for a divorce in January and Christina is yet to respond to his petition.

