Tarek and Christina El Moussa’s ‘Flip or Flop’ Is Getting 5 Spinoffs Amid Epic Split

Adieu to Tarek and Christina El Moussa, they have been kicked out from “Flip or Flop” and will be replaced with a hotter couple – Bristol and Aubrey Marunde.

This week, it was revealed that “Flip or Flop” will be getting not one, not two, but five spin-offs, and it is sad to say that estranged couple – Christina and Tarek El Moussa – will not be part of the new projects.

The reasons for this situation are evident.

According to sources, executives at HGTV had declined to have the El Moussa couple on the shows because of the countless dramas surrounding their personal lives.

The reality stars have been embroiled in a bitter divorce battle where embarrassing rumors have hit the Internet.

It is claimed that the duo has become toxic and are always feuding on the set pushing the network to dump them.

The new hosts of “Flip or Flop: Las Vegas” are Bristol and Aubrey Marunde, and the pair is stunning.

The business partners, who live in Las Vegas, Nevada, have been flipping homes in the area for numerous years.

The blonde-haired beauty and her MMA-fighter tied the knot in 2015.

The couple has two sons together. Bristol focuses on the construction of the homes and Aubrey deals with the decor.

Asked, why are Tarek and Christina El Moussa not in any of the upcoming versions of “Flip or Flop”? HGTV had a very generic answer.

Allison Page, general manager of U.S. programming for HGTV, said: “We’ve been building this franchise for over a year and a half, and we’re thrilled to bring new chapters, new stories, and new talent to complement a series that’s been a big success.”

“Flip or Flop” will expand from California to Texas, Chicago, Nashville, Atlanta and Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas version of “Flip or Flop” will premiere on April 6, and “Flip or Flop Atlanta” is set to debut in the summer.

Tarek and Christina El Moussa have no comments on the big announcement.