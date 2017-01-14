Tarek and Christina El Moussa’s Divorce Affects Their Professional Lives

As fans already know, Tarek and Christina El Moussa are heading for a divorce. The two first announced they have split but were working on fixing their marriage in May 2016, after a phone call recording was leaked to the media.

Advertisement

Earlier this week Tarek filed the divorce paperwork and as we reported recently; he also asked Christina for spousal support, as well as joint custody of their two children.

Rumors say that Christina is dating Gary Anderson, the El Moussas’ family contractor and she confirmed the allegations a couple of days ago. However, some people don’t believe that is the truth. Tarek was also rumored to have been having a fling with their nanny for about a month before ending the relationship for the reason that the relationship didn’t seem to be going anywhere.

Now, Tarek and Christina are battling HGTV about their reported breach of contract because of their divorce. The network wanted them to act like a happy family in public in order to keep people tuning in to Flip or Flop.

HGTV decided to end the show after season 3, even though there was at least one more season in the making before they announced their split. It looks like their divorce is not only affecting their personal but also their professional lives.

The network has managed to force the Flip or Flop stars to act happy on the show but can they be controlled in their private lives?

Christina El Moussa’s rumored boyfriend Gary Anderson has worked with the former couple on a few projects on the show. Christina is also apparently much more open about her relationship and appears in public with the man.

According to allegations, Anderson is the main reason why the married couple decided to break up. Their relationship was already not the best, but the inappropriate messages he allegedly found in Christina’s phone from the contractor were the last straw.

Advertisement

Christina is expected to file a response to Tarek’s divorce filing in the next couple of weeks.