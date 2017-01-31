Tarek and Christina El Moussa’s Daughter Health Scare amid Divorce Drama

It looks like the divorce drama between Tarek and Christina El Moussa is not the only tragedy that hit the family.

Although we’ve recently found out that Tarek has been cancer free for three years, when it comes to good health, the Flip or Flop stars’ daughter is not doing as well as her father.

Christina revealed on her personal Instagram account that her and Tarek’s 6 year old daughter, Taylor has been suffering from stomach issues, saying: “Taylor has been a VERY picky eater and dealing with stomach issues for a few years… after years of dealing with our old doctors telling me to put her on Miralax, I recently took her to a Naturopathic doctor who discovered she has a very high allergic reaction to dairy, wheat and gluten containing grains (all her fav foods) [sic].”

That must’ve been very difficult for such a young kid to endure, not to mention that aside from her health problems she is going through a lot because of Tarek and Christina’s divorce.

It cannot be easy for a child to her see her parents’ relationship crumbling down.

As we have reported in the recent past, Tarek has revealed on his social media platforms that he is completely free from thyroid cancer. As you probably already know, the Flip or Flop star should be grateful for his health to a fan that noticed, while watching the show that he had a suspicious bump on his neck and decided to send a letter to the network.

In the present, Tarek and Christina are in a constant battle with each other. From the custody of their two children to spin-offs of the show, it looks like the pair are always trying to outdo each other somehow.

Tarek asked for joint custody in his divorce filing and even wants Christina to pay him spousal support.