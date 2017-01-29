Tarek and Christina El Moussa Want to Continue Doing Flip or Flop Despite Divorce

Tarek and Christina El Moussa may have been sick of each other when they chose to end their marriage but when it comes to their HGTV show, Flip or Flop the two agree that it’s not time to depart from it yet.

The El Moussas have decided to continue with the show regardless of their personal lives.

According to a source close to the former couple, the Flip or Flop stars “are very much committed and want to continue to work together and continue the show.”

However, nothing is decided yet because the network has only agreed to film the rest of the season as of now. However, HGTV executives have agreed to give it another chance and so, they are going to monitor the upcoming episodes in order to figure out if the ratings hold up and if it’s profitable enough to go ahead and sign for another season amid the El Moussas’ divorce battle.

Aside from going forward with the show, there have also been talks of airing a spin-off of Flip or Flop, that, as we have reported in the past, Christina El Moussa would like to star in herself without Tarek.

The fans of Flip or Flop are excited to watch more episodes of the HGTV show but at the same time, many consider it’s not going to be the same knowing that Tarek and Christina are not a couple anymore and would rather have it end now.

In early December, the couple announced their split after 7 years of marriage.

Tarek and Christina El Moussa walked down the aisle in 2009 and have two kids: Brayden, 1, and a 6-year-old daughter Taylor.

“Like many couples, we have had challenges in our marriage,” the pair stated after announcing their split. “We had an unfortunate misunderstanding about six months ago and the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution. There was no violence and no charges were filed.”