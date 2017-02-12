Tarek and Christina El Moussa Spotted Together For The First Time Since Divorce

Flip or Flop stars Tarek and Christina El Moussa have made their first public appearance together since they filed for divorce.
It seems like the former couple and current co-stars have decided to treat things in a more easygoing manner. Considering that they still have to spend a lot of time together, whether on the set of Flip or Flop or for the sake of their children, it is a very good idea to try and make things civil between them.
Christina was the one who revealed on her Instagram that the two would make an appearance at the Investor Summit in Las Vegas on Friday. Both of them were all smiles.
“Please get back together. Y’all are so cute!” said one fan.
On his Instagram, Tarek shared that he and Christina were teaching people how to have fun and flip houses at the conference.
Joenhia Biornia, a friend of the former couple, shared a photo of the two going before the TV cameras at the investors’ event.
She commented admiringly of Christina, “she flies in, then she flies back out just because she needs to be with her kids.”
The El Moussas hope their split will not affect the HDTV show. According to a source, they “are very much committed and want to continue to work together and continue the show.”
The Flip or Flop stars secretly split up in May 2016 but didn’t tell their fans until December. In January, Tarek officially filed for divorce.
As fans of the show already know, Christina is already involved with Gary Anderson, while Tarek has been spotted with a sexy blonde mystery woman.
In a statement announcing their split, the popular HGTV pair said, “Like many couples, we have had challenges in our marriage.”
Leave a Reply