Tarek and Christina El Moussa Reunite For The Sake Of Their Children

Despite their messy split, Tarek and Christina El Moussa have decided that putting their kids above all of their differences is the right thing to do. The former Flip or Flop couple have been spotted together in public along with their two children, Taylor and Brayden.

On February 15, eyewitnesses were surprised to see Tarek and Christina El Moussa together in Orange County. Alongside the divorced pair there were their two kids, 6 year old daughter Taylor and 1 year old son Brayden.

According to a bystander, Tarek was bringing the two children back to his estranged wife after spending some time with them himself.

Maybe Christina needed some time away from kids duty in order to spend Valentine’s Day with her new lover, Gary Anderson. On the other hand, some reports say that their relationship has been on the rocks lately.

As fans of HGTV’s Flip or Flop already know, Tarek filed for divorce in January, amid rumors that Christina was meeting someone else behind his back.

Christina is yet to comment on whether or not she agreed to the split or if Tarek took the decision by himself.

The former couple are now at war for a chance at their own HGTV spin-off, sources close to El Moussas say.

Tarek and Christina El Moussa decided to walk down the aisle back in 2009 and four years later the hit show premiered. Things seemed like they were going great in their lives but only a year after having their second child, things worsened and they ended up splitting.

The Flip or Flop filming has not been discontinued but sources say this will be the last season.