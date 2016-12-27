Tarek and Christina El Moussa Offer their Kids a Nightmare Christmas

Tarek and Christina El Moussa, stars of Flip or Flop, put their kids through hell on Christmas this year. The children definitely had to experience a different kind of holiday as they were not even allowed to take normal family pictures like people do during such celebrations.

How depressing for the poor kids.

Despite celebrating Christmas in the same home, Tarek and Christina only took pictures separately with their two kids — Taylor, 6, and Brayden, 16 months. How sad, especially for the 6 year old who was probably really confused about what was going on between his parents.

It looks like this also caused the kids to throw a small tantrum and refused to pose properly for the pictures. Although Tarek had a little more luck making them cooperate for the camera, Christina failed to keep them still.

She posted on social media one of the failed pictures, captioning it: “When you can’t get both kids to cooperate for a pic at the same time.” The picture showed her and the kids sitting in front of the Christmas tree.

As we have previously reported, the couple has decided to have a divorce after 7 years of marriage,

In reality, the two have been broken up for quite a while before officially announcing it to the public. During that time, Tarak reportedly did not waste any time searching for other companions. According to sources close to the now broken family, the man was even involved with their kids’ nanny for a while.

So there was no chance for him and Christina to reconcile anymore – the love is dead.

However, fans were still hopeful that the two might have gotten back together shortly after announcing the divorce because they were caught smiling and hugging on camera. Soon, however, Christina denied that there was any chance of marital reconciliation at all, not even for the sake of the kids it seems.