Tarek And Christina El Moussa From ‘Flip Or Flop’ Reunite In Las Vegas

Tarek and Christina El Moussa were pictured together for the first time since shocking the world with the news that they are getting a divorce. Last night, via her Instagram account, Christina El Moussa shared several pictures where she could be seen with her soon to be ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Mr. and Mrs. El Moussa were not in Sin City to party; they made a joint public appearance at the 2017 Investor Summit.

Advertisement

The “Flip or Flop” stars are either getting along for the sake of their children and multi-million real estate business or are great actors who deserve Oscars. The snapshot showed the power couple looking happy as they posed with numerous students who paid big bucks to hear them speak about how to flip homes and earn substantial profit.

In one picture Christina El Moussa wearing a cute asymmetrical top and black jeans can be seen smiling with the father of her two children alongside two students. The HDTV star captioned the picture: “Fun event at #successpath #investor #summit … great meeting our students.”

The reunion of the parents of 6-year-old Taylor and Brayden, 1, came just hours after Christina El Moussa posted a selfie on social media that had people worried that she is not doing well. Many claimed that the real estate agent looked like she was crying because of her failed marriage with Tarek. Others said that she was feuding with new boyfriend, Gary Anderson, who is a contractor and worked with the former couple.

Tarek and Christina split in May 2016 after a fight that led Mr. El Moussa fleeing with a gun and prompted the police to question the pair.

Advertisement

The duo waited until December to officially announce their separation. What followed were scandals, name calling, and the revelation that both Tarek and Christina had moved on with other people. Tarek, who apparently joked about raping his ex-wife, was dating the nanny, Alyssa Logan. Christina, who said Tarek was a pig, was hooking up with Anderson.