Tarek and Christina El Moussa Are Determined to Make The Eight Season of “Flip or Flop”

Can you imagine Tarek and Christina El Moussa working together for another season? The two TV stars are now planning to bring the eighth season of their home improvement show “Flip or Flop” to the HGTV network!

Their relationship may be over, but Tarek and Christina El Moussa are not planning to give up when it comes to their “baby” – “Flip or Flop.”

The famous exes are negotiating with HGTV executives to bring to life the eight season of the show, even though their split gave people reasons to think that the current seventh season of “Flip or Flop” would be the final one.

However, Tarek and Christina want to move on, so it will be the network’s decision on how it wants to proceed.

Episodes kept on rolling even after the two broke up, but Tarek admitted that it had been challenging. The 35-years old star said that they love filming and just want to release a good show for their fans, no matter what their relationship is like at that moment.

Meanwhile, Christina hasn’t talked much about her feelings related to the filming of the show, saying that they are just focused on the job to get done, so the split won’t get in the way of their work.

The two announced their breakup in December, shortly after police responded to a call at their home about a potentially suicidal male holding a gun. Tarek’s excuse was that he was carrying it to protect himself from animals as he went out for a hike.

Christina lost no time after her relationship with Tarek ended. She was romantically linked to their contractor, Gary Anderson, and rumors say that she’s now dating NHL star, Nate Thompson. With all that is happening, can they really get along on the set?