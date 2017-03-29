FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
christina el moussa blake shelton billy eichner abby lee miller heidi klum hoda kotb emilia clarke alan bersten douglas brunt kanye west kelly ripa Chris Blue megyn kelly tamron hall kathie lee gifford Kevin James michael strahan gwen stefani Nia Long chris brown adam sandler
Home » TV Shows

Tarek and Christina El Moussa Are Determined to Make The Eight Season of “Flip or Flop”

Andy Cooper Posted On 03/29/2017
2
94 Views
0


Tarek and Christina El MoussaSource: She Knows

Can you imagine Tarek and Christina El Moussa working together for another season? The two TV stars are now planning to bring the eighth season of their home improvement show “Flip or Flop” to the HGTV network!

Their relationship may be over, but Tarek and Christina El Moussa are not planning to give up when it comes to their “baby” – “Flip or Flop.”

The famous exes are negotiating with HGTV executives to bring to life the eight season of the show, even though their split gave people reasons to think that the current seventh season of “Flip or Flop” would be the final one.

However, Tarek and Christina want to move on, so it will be the network’s decision on how it wants to proceed.

Episodes kept on rolling even after the two broke up, but Tarek admitted that it had been challenging. The 35-years old star said that they love filming and just want to release a good show for their fans, no matter what their relationship is like at that moment.

Meanwhile, Christina hasn’t talked much about her feelings related to the filming of the show, saying that they are just focused on the job to get done, so the split won’t get in the way of their work.

The two announced their breakup in December, shortly after police responded to a call at their home about a potentially suicidal male holding a gun. Tarek’s excuse was that he was carrying it to protect himself from animals as he went out for a hike.

Advertisement

Christina lost no time after her relationship with Tarek ended. She was romantically linked to their contractor, Gary Anderson, and rumors say that she’s now dating NHL star, Nate Thompson. With all that is happening, can they really get along on the set?

Post Views: 94


Read more about christina el moussa tarek el moussa flip or flop

You may also like
A Look Inside Christina El Moussa and Tarek’s Unstable Relationship!
03/28/2017
Christina El Moussa Smiles Mysteriously When Asked About Dating Nate Thompson
03/27/2017
Christina El Moussa From ‘Flip Or Flop’ Slams “Concerned” Instagram Commenters
03/25/2017
Advertisement

Read Next
2 Comments

Mark
03/29/2017 at 3:44 pm
Reply

Does anybody in the world believe christina is telling the truth about not dating hockey player nate thompson. I hope hgtv doesn’t fall for that there is no way tarek is going to get along with her while she is dating him stop lying christina


Mark
03/29/2017 at 2:39 pm
Reply

Not a chance they will get along they aren’t even speaking now they unfollowed each other on social media sites as soon as he found out she was dating the hockey player. She needs to be removed from the show because she is going to keep rubbing her dates in his face like she has been doing lately. She is lying about not dating him until hgtv signs a contract with her. there will be no chemistry between them with out some sort of respect and she doesn’t show any to him


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *