Tara Reid’s Father Dies Just Days After Christmas

Ron Collins Posted On 01/02/2017
tara reidSource: Instagram

Tara Reid’s father passed away just a few days after celebrating Christmas with his family, the actress revealed on her social media accounts.

“Today I received the terrible news that my father died,” wrote the 41-year-old actress, along with a picture of her hugging the former teacher who operated a daycare center with his wife, Donna, in Wyckoff, New Jersey.

“He was a man full of life, love, wisdom, and strength,” wrote Reid.

Reid spent Christmas with her parents.

The American Pie actress wrote on her Instagram account last week, “Feels so good be around my family.”

Unfortunately she was not home when her father passed away. She was in Hong Kong on Dec. 29 for a New Year’s Eve appearance at a new restaurant.

Thomas Reid, who was born in Ireland, also leaves behind his three other children, Tom and the twins Colleen Marie and Patrick John.

Tara Reid is most known for her Role in the American Pie movies but has recently found success in the Sharknado franchise where she plays April Wexler. The next instalment is out later this year.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Reid family during tbis difficult time.

