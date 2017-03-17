FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Politics

Taoiseach Enda Kenny Brought Amazing Presents For Melania and Barron Trump!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 03/17/2017
enda kennySource: huffingtonpost.co.uk

Enda Kenny came to the White House bearing gifts for Donald Trump’s wife Melania and youngest son Barron.

Tonight, the Taoiseach is set to hand over the traditional bunch of shamrock to Donald Trump in a crystal bowl made in the Waterford Gaeltacht of An Rinn.

The special bowl was hand crafted by Eamonn Terry, a master glass cutter with over 45 years of experience.

Furthermore, the design is inspired by the artwork from the Book of Kells, one of Ireland’s greatest cultural treasures.

The main theme that can be seen on the ritualistic bowl is represented by a series of Trinity knots that are displayed around the bowl, while the top is scalloped to show the shine and versatility of the crystal.

The bowl’s panels are engraved with polished shamrocks as to mark the occasion, while an uncut panel has the inscription engraved.

Closer to the base, interwoven Celtic lace cuts can be seen, and they are meant to symbolize the strong bond between Ireland and The United States.

Enda KennySource: WTVB

Kenny also gifted Trump with Declan Killen Cufflinks, and a Bord Bia Hamper filled with Irish produce.

For the First Lady, Kenny brought Irish Linen and a Carrickmacross lace brooch, while “The Moon Spun Round” by W.B. Yeats for Children was given to Donald Trump’s youngest son, Barron.

Vice President Pence was not forgotten either and Enda Kenny gifted the politician with a framed copy of the 1911 census of Ireland, including details of Pence’s Grandfather Richard Cawley and his Great Grandmother Ellen Cawley.

