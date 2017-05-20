Tank Is ‘Disgusted’ About Nasty Comments Made About Young Artists Including Lil Uzi Vert

After everyone’s discovery of rap-rock star Lil Uzi Vert’s highly controversial fashion ensemble picture, the issue regarding where the music industry is going has become the hottest debate during these last days. We have heard much deliberation from the old school naysayers and some of the newer school ones.

Tank stepped up in a very bold way as an old-school ally of the current generation and secured their place in music history, as he thinks most of them deserve it.

The R&B veteran has posted a very lengthy post on Instagram where he penned his thoughts about the people who has their primes in the past music era and about their cold vision to the new and more unique faces of this industry.

For representing better his point of view, he also included a photo with two of hip-hop’s quirkiest and most unorthodox artist who are currently making the present headlines – Lil Yachty and Lil Uzi Vert.

“I’m utterly disgusted!” he started his Instagram post.

“I’ve never seen so many grown Black men speak out against young Black kids fighting to earn a living in this already difficult world! Yes, they’re different, but so was MJ and Prince! Y’all still celebrate those men highly with no thought to their differences.”

Then, he saluted young rap stars like Uzi and Lil Boat for their positive images and music and he continued explaining the value of them as symbols of diversity.

He stated that they represent the hope for the people who are different and he also said that he thinks that some of the critics would be better off watching young men like them perpetuate the negative stereotypes of the particular music genre.

Tank also argued that the goal of young newcomers is to feed the family and he had a message for all the individuals who are still stuck in music’s yesteryears: he tells them to get over it, because “Everything evolves! It may not be for you, but it is for the millions that stream it and show up to be entertained by it! Let these kids live!” What do you think? Is Tank right about the music scenery?