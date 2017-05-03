Tamron Hall’s Former Boss Noah Oppenheim Opens Up About Megyn Kelly’s Predecessor At NBC

Tamron Hall was offered a bigger role and more money to stay on the “TODAY” show and she declined, according to NBC News president Noah Oppenheim.

Advertisement

However, a close source to Miss Hall spoke to the Mirror and blasted the network for painting the Texas reporter as an ungrateful woman.

In early February, Hall and Al Roker were demoted from the 9 AM hour for the arrival of Megyn Kelly from the Fox News Channel.

Last week, Hollywood Reporter’s Marisa Guthrie sat down with Oppenheim to find out why Hall abruptly left the Peacock Network.

Oppenheim said he was disappointed by Hall because she was offered a fat check and more visibility on the network. Hall refused because she did not want to settle.

Where is @savannahguthrie ???? Double trouble, #Vale and #Charley stealing my heart and testing my parenting skills. #cuteness overload Thank you SG for being you. A post shared by Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) on Jan 26, 2017 at 12:10pm PST

Oppenheim told the reporter: “I don’t necessarily accept the premise of the preamble. But I will also say that I very much hoped that Tamron would remain with NBC News. We made her an offer that I think reflected our strong desire that she be part of our family moving forward, that would have given her a very prominent and substantive role here at the network. We were obviously disappointed that she chose to pursue her future elsewhere, and we wish her only the best.”

Thanks for the official welcome. Miles to go before we sleep. Plus sleep is overrated.lol. A post shared by Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) on May 2, 2017 at 9:48am PDT

A person with knowledge to the situation said Hall was overworked while anchors like Billy Bush and Carson Daly were making more than her by doing half of the hours she used to put in.

The spy shared: “There’s an attempt by NBC to portray Tamron for being the ungrateful black woman who, in their largess, offered her more.That is absolutely nonsense. They keep saying how they offered her a substantial presence on the network. Why won’t they describe what that was? She was going to be a fill in on the TODAY show. She was already anchoring her own five-day-a-week show on MSNBC and she could anchor one of the shows on the weekend. So what exactly is substantial?”

Advertisement

Hall has promised her fans a return to television soon.