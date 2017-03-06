Tamron Hall Will Announce Big Plan Soon, Could It Be Kelly Ripa’s Show?

Tamron Hall might become Kelly Ripa’s new co-host on “Live With Kelly” if the latest rumors are true.

Via social media, Hall revealed that she would be back on TV very soon as Ripa gets ready to announce who will replace Michael Strahan.

Since Miss Hall abruptly exited the “Today” show, she has been very busy attending the Super Bowl, Grammys, Mardi Gras, and has been keeping her fans updated via Twitter.

The 46-year-old journalist from Texas was booted from the morning show for the arrival of Megyn Kelly who is set to become the new face of NBC.

According to numerous reports, the former national news anchor for NBC News was advised by the television producer Henry Schleiff to throw her hat in the ring to be Ripa’s co-host.

It appears that she did because this week, she revealed on social media Twitter that she will be making a big announcement soon.

The anti-domestic violence activist wrote: “My #mondaymotivation. A book I’ve carried for many years.So happy to have shared a copy with a new friend. More good things to share soon.”

A female fan quickly asked Hall will she be returning to TV in the future and she replied by saying yes.

The fan wrote: “Missing you on Today. I hope To see again soon on TV.”

Hall replied by: “Awwww Tammy thank you and yes you will!!! ”

So, is Hall being considered for the vacant spot next to Ripa on “Live?”

Many insiders say do not be surprised to see Hall on “Live With Kelly” because Ripa is hoping to have another woman on the show.

In a recent interview, Ripa revealed: “From my perspective, I like to get as many different people, men and women, in the chair as possible. Just because you never know who you’re going to hit it off with. Some of the people I’ve hit it off with the best have been women, which is not unusual for me. I’m a girls’ girl. I like the dynamic of that.”

The new co-host of “Live With Kelly” will be announced in the upcoming days.

Would you be happy to see Hall on “LIVE?”