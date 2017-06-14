Tamron Hall Urges Women In Media To Unite – Does This Apply To Her And Megyn Kelly And The Former ‘TODAY’ Show Colleagues?

Tamron Hall, who was more or less fired from “TODAY” to make way for Megyn Kelly, is fed up with the lack of women in the media

This week, Miss Hall was asked to speak at Soledad O’Brien’s PowHERful Foundation.

O’Brien launched the foundation to provide young women living in underserved communities with the necessary resources they need to succeed.

PowHERful gives out scholarships and other tools to women all across the country to reach their God-given potential.

The Texan broadcast journalist delivered a roaring speech and later spoke to the media.

The bright and bubbly news anchor said that men run media and it is time for more women to assume leadership roles.

The former co-host of “Today’s Take” went on to say that say that women should support each other.

Hall revealed: “This is important for me because, in the end, all of these industries are dominated by men, and if we cannot support each other as women, who will?”

She added: “It is always important for me to help another woman, another sister.”

Hall exited NBC in February after the hour she used to co-host with Al Roker was canceled to make way for Kelly.

A source explained at the time that she was offered a two million dollar contract, but she declined.

The spy revealed: “Tamron was offered a multiyear, multimillion-dollar deal to stay on the ‘Today’ show and she turned it down,.People inside NBC were shocked. They expected her to stay,” a source said.

The insider said Hall did not want to settle and felt insulted by NBC’s decision to demote her.

The tipster shared: “Tamron doesn’t know Megyn, but of course it’s insulting. Her show was beating Kelly Ripa and ‘Nightly News’ would rate well when she would fill in for Lester Holt. It was a very tense few days for everyone. There was a lot of crying.Tamron never wanted this fight, but she was ready for it. No deal would stop her from standing up after Roker posted their successful ratings [on Twitter].”

Since leaving “TODAY,” she has been working on new episodes of “Deadline: Crime” on Investigation Discovery channel and giving speeches.

This week, Hall also joined Kerry Washington, SoulCycle CEO Melanie Whelan, and Kim Kardashian West at the 2017 Forbes Women’s Summit in New York City.

Hall said she was happy to join the group of strong and powerful women.

