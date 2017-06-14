FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
alex rodriguez bryan tanaka bethenny frankel t.i. angelina jolie Estelita Quintero kenya moore nicki minaj blake shelton chris brown mike shay joseline hernandez bernice burgos meek mill gwen stefani tameka cottle Jasmine Washington iggy azalea scarlett johansson amber portwood kourtney kardashian
Home » Entertainment

Tamron Hall Urges Women In Media To Unite – Does This Apply To Her And Megyn Kelly And The Former ‘TODAY’ Show Colleagues?

Dylan Fisher Posted On 06/14/2017
3
5.5K Views
6


Tamron Hall Megyn KellyCredit: Instagram

Tamron Hall, who was more or less fired from “TODAY” to make way for Megyn Kelly, is fed up with the lack of women in the media

This week, Miss Hall was asked to speak at Soledad O’Brien’s PowHERful Foundation.

O’Brien launched the foundation to provide young women living in underserved communities with the necessary resources they need to succeed.

PowHERful gives out scholarships and other tools to women all across the country to reach their God-given potential.

The Texan broadcast journalist delivered a roaring speech and later spoke to the media.

The bright and bubbly news anchor said that men run media and it is time for more women to assume leadership roles.

The former co-host of “Today’s Take” went on to say that say that women should support each other.

Hall revealed: “This is important for me because, in the end, all of these industries are dominated by men, and if we cannot support each other as women, who will?”

She added: “It is always important for me to help another woman, another sister.”

Hall exited NBC in February after the hour she used to co-host with Al Roker was canceled to make way for Kelly.

A source explained at the time that she was offered a two million dollar contract, but she declined.

The spy revealed: “Tamron was offered a multiyear, multimillion-dollar deal to stay on the ‘Today’ show and she turned it down,.People inside NBC were shocked. They expected her to stay,” a source said.

The insider said Hall did not want to settle and felt insulted by NBC’s decision to demote her.

The tipster shared: “Tamron doesn’t know Megyn, but of course it’s insulting. Her show was beating Kelly Ripa and ‘Nightly News’ would rate well when she would fill in for Lester Holt. It was a very tense few days for everyone. There was a lot of crying.Tamron never wanted this fight, but she was ready for it. No deal would stop her from standing up after Roker posted their successful ratings [on Twitter].”

Since leaving “TODAY,” she has been working on new episodes of “Deadline: Crime” on Investigation Discovery channel and giving speeches.

This week, Hall also joined Kerry Washington, SoulCycle CEO Melanie Whelan, and Kim Kardashian West at the 2017 Forbes Women’s Summit in New York City.

Hall said she was happy to join the group of strong and powerful women.

Advertisement

Do you miss Hall on “TODAY?” What are your thoughts on Kelly’s performance thus far?

Post Views: 5,523

Read more about megyn kelly tamron hall

Advertisement

You may also like
Megyn Kelly Slams Alex Jones’ Outrageous Claims Amid Interview Scandal!
06/14/2017
NBC Doing Damage Control After Megyn Kelly’s Addition Turns Out To Be A Ratings Disaster!
06/13/2017
Megyn Kelly And Husband Douglas Brunt Revealed A Lot About Their Life Together During ‘TODAY’ Appearance
06/11/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
3 Comments

Debra Hughes
06/18/2017 at 8:19 pm
Reply

Why? Why? Why? Mistake! Mistake! Mistake! Here are 6 words that e plains how disheartened I am feeling about Tamron’s exit.


Robin
06/14/2017 at 5:03 pm
Reply

I am so happy that your not leaving the industry. Unfortunately, people think that you have to take crap because you are paid well. I am so happy you did what was best for you. I wish you well and congratulations on your show.


Linda Jones Patterson
06/14/2017 at 10:54 am
Reply

I would rather watch Tamron any day. I don’t care for Megan at all she is not NBC material.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *