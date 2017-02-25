Tamron Hall Turned Down By Kelly Ripa For ‘Live’

Will Kelly Ripa and Tamron Hall be working together? The answer is allegedly never.

Ripa is apparently not interested in working with Hall, according to insiders.

Amid speculation that she would be demoted to a co-anchor on the other hours of “Today” for the arrival of Megyn Kelly, Miss Hall abruptly left NBC News.

While many of Hall’s former colleagues were quick to come out and call her names like rude, unprofessional and diva – the network issued a statement praising her talents.

NBC News said in a statement: “Tamron is an exceptional journalist, we valued and enjoyed her work at TODAY and MSNBC and hoped that she would decide to stay. We are disappointed that she has chosen to leave, but we wish her all the best.”

Hall, who did even get a chance to tell her fans goodbye, has been enjoying herself since departing the network.

Via her Twitter account, she shared photos of herself at the Grammys, the Super Bowl, and the Mardi Gras.

She has also taken the time to thank all of those who have been wishing her well and telling her that they miss her.

It is not all play for the Texas reporter; she is trying to get her career rolling again.

She was spotted having dinner with a producer who was advising her to contact Kelly Ripa and try to land the co-hosting spot on “Live! With Kelly” left vacant by Michael Strahan.

According to insiders, Hall is bright, talented with a great personality, and would bring a lot to the table – including the fact that it would be the first African-America woman on “LIVE!”

However, it appears that will not happen because a source claimed that Ripa is not interested in working with Hall.

A source said: “She is absolutely against having Tamron co-host with her. Kelly really feels that the show does well with one female and one male co-host. She’s made it crystal clear she will be the only woman on the show.”

Well, there goes the hope of seeing Hall on “LIVE!”