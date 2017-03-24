FREE NEWSLETTER
TV Shows

Tamron Hall Throws The ‘Today’ Show Under The Bus: It ‘Doesn’t Define Me’

Dylan Fisher Posted On 03/24/2017
Tamron Hall TODAY Show CommentCredit: Twitter

Tamron Hall has more or less thrown “TODAY” under the bus while delivering a moving and passionate speech at the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council’s Summit Salute in New Orleans, Louisiana on Thursday.

The Texan reporter has been grabbing headlines since early February after it was announced that she was getting booted from the third hour of “TODAY” to make way for the arrival of Megyn Kelly.

Miss Hall and her good friend and co-anchor, Al Roker, were told that they would be reassigned starting in September when Mrs. Kelly debuts her Oprah-style morning show.

To everyone’s surprise, Hall turned down a $2 million dollar contract and left the network without a proper goodbye to her beloved viewers.

Hall, who was a keynote speaker at the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council’s Summit Salute, opened up for the first time about her decision to leave NBC and “TODAY.”

She said she received two types of phone calls after the news of her exit was made public.

Hall shared: “I don’t want a friend who calls me saying, ‘Oh, my God!’ It’s a job. It doesn’t define me. It doesn’t determine what I do, how I treat people. I’m going to always look you in your face and say, ‘thank you’ and ‘please’—and if you make me mad, a good cuss word! But in the end, a title can’t define you.”

Hall, 46, went on to confess: “When your card no longer says anything beneath it but your name, are you still you? Can you still savor the victory, the moment you were able to take that dream? I never imagined that I would be on the “Today” show.

Since bidding adieu to “TODAY,” Hall has marched on with her hosting duties on “Deadline: Crime” on the Investigation Discovery channel.

She has been the subject of many unverified rumors, for example, it is being claimed that Kelly Ripa is thinking of her as co-host on “LIVE.”

Hall is also reportedly being courted by BET and Oprah’s OWN.

Post Views: 1,006


1 Comment

Ginny
03/24/2017 at 7:49 pm
Reply

Best wishes to Tamron@ She’ll be glad she left before the NBC ship sank. Ms Kelly is no Tamron Hall.


