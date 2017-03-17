FREE NEWSLETTER
TV Shows

Tamron Hall Teasing Fans With New Project Amid Kelly Ripa Collaboration Rumors

Dylan Fisher Posted On 03/17/2017
Tamron Hall Today Show New PlanCredit: Twitter

Since leaving NBC, Tamron Hall has been busy attending once in a lifetime events like the Grammys, Super Bowl, and being honored at the Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana.

She has also been hard at work on new episodes of “Deadline: Crime,” which airs on the Investigation Discovery channel.

Earlier today, the former “Today” show anchor took to social media where she spoke about a secret project that she has been working on.

She also shared a picture of herself in a recording studio with what appears to be a script.

The Texan broadcast journalist shared the following caption accompanying the photo: “Morning audio session finishing up a new project I hope will spark a conversation many are afraid to have…Details soon.”

The post has gone viral with hundreds of fans rushing to social media mainly to tell Hall how much they miss her “beautiful smile” on the morning gabfest.

One person said: “You are amazing. Can’t wait to see what’s next!!”

A female fan wrote: “we miss you and anxiously await your illustrious return!”

Another commentator wrote: “best of luck, miss you on @TODAYshow, whatever you want to accomplish.”

With almost half a million of followers, the former national news anchor for NBC News is often on Twitter to give updates and to tease with plans.

In the past weeks, she has repeated over and over that she will be back on the little screen very soon. However, she did not give any indication where she will be heading next.

Fans and people close to Hall are hoping that Kelly Ripa, who is still searching for a replacement for Michael Strahan, will take her into consideration.

In early January, Miss Hall and Al Roker lost the 9 AM slot that they used to host as part of “TODAY” to make way for the arrival of Megyn Kelly.

While Roker accepted to be reassigned, Hall opted to leave the network.

