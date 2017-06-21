Tamron Hall Stuns With Off-The-Shoulder Black And White Dress – Former ‘Today’ Co-Host Is Still A Fashion Queen

Tamron Hall has a fierce fashion game that is pleasing her million of fans on social media.

The former “Today” co-host, who was sidelined for Megyn Kelly, recently showed up at an event in New York where she stole the spotlight in a stunning mini dress by Isa Arfen.

Over the weekend, Miss Hall shared a picture on the red carpet of the Apollo Spring Gala 2017 where she was wearing a $560 black and white off-the-shoulder dress.

The broadcast journalist revealed her toned legs and bare shoulders in the stylish mini dress.

I see you #seattle 👀👀👀👀👀. More to come from the day I won't ever forget. Dress: #roksanda Stylist: #mymama A post shared by Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) on Jun 20, 2017 at 1:02pm PDT

She completed the look with a long black pearl necklace. While the black and white outfit stood out, last week the former news anchor for NBC News posted photos of other numerous stunning looks.

The Texan humanitarian showed off lots of skin in a bright yellow off-the-shoulder top and white pants.

Hall also revealed her slim figure in a green dress, which looks like it was inspired by Haute Couture.

Since exiting the morning gabfest, the bubbly journalist has been all over the country delivering heartwarming and poignant speeches.

Oh and last night #apollotheater Dress: #isaarfen @johnnywright220 on hair #officialmayluv playing stylists. Photo credit : @michaelloccisano @gettyentertainment A post shared by Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) on Jun 13, 2017 at 7:00pm PDT

The current host of “Deadline: Crime” on Investigation Discovery channel recently spoke at Soledad O’Brien’s PowHERful Foundation where she talked about the fact that men run the media.

She stated: “This is important for me because, in the end, all of these industries are dominated by men, and if we cannot support each other as women, who will?”

She added: “It is always important for me to help another woman, another sister.”

Miss Hall has also revealed that she will not let her job define her.

#Dubaiinthesky thx to @foodandwine @emirates #fwclassic swipe for fun pics from the night @Justinechapple @johnnywright220 @konyiaclark @gg30000 and all my new friends. Wearing #delpozo A post shared by Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) on Jun 17, 2017 at 6:46am PDT

She explained: “Oh, my God!’ It is a job. It does not define me. It does not determine what I do, how I treat people. I am going to always look you in your face and say, ‘thank you’ and ‘please’—and if you make me mad, a good cuss word! But in the end, a title cannot define you. When your card no longer says anything beneath it but your name, are you still you? Can you still savor the victory, the moment you were able to take that dream?. I never imagined that I would be on the Today show.”

She went on to say: “The last 10 years have been beyond anything I could have imagined, and I am grateful. I am also very excited about the next chapter. To all my great colleagues, I will miss you, and I will be rooting for you.”

Advertisement

Fans are always telling Hall that they miss her on “Today” and with the scandals surrounding Kelly’s new show, they are baffled as to why she was pushed out of the door.