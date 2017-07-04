Tamron Hall Stuns In Coat Worn By Lena Horne As Fans Continue To Miss Her On ‘Today’ Show

Tamron Hall is having a ball at the Essence Festival vibing to Mary J. Blige with Maxine Waters.

For the record, the beloved Congresswoman from California, who recently took on Bill O’Reilly, has some killer moves.

The former news anchor for NBC News has found a moment to update her Instagram page with some very highly fashionable posts.

One picture that stood out features the Texan stunner looking like true royalty in a coat that previously belonged to the iconic Lena Horne.

In the snapshot, the ex-co-host of “Today’s Take” is wearing a little black dress and knee-high leather boots.

The long black coat is a show stopper thanks to the intricate gold details on the front and the sleeves.

She used the caption to talk about the one-of-a-kind creation and praised the late entertainer and civil rights activist.

Indeed, Horne, a talented singer and actress, had problems with officials because she refused to perform for segregated audiences when she was entertaining the troops during World War II.

Horne also worked with Eleanor Roosevelt to pass anti-lynching laws.

The journalist wrote: “A way back picture to celebrate #lenahorne and what would have been her 100th bday yesterday. She had this coat custom made, and I am blessed to own it and a few other items she wore. #funfact #lenalove.”

Hall’s supporters loved the coat for so many reasons.

One said: “Lena was and still is the queen! You are making her very proud!!You are representing her well.”

Another added: “It is regal because she was a queen. Ps- I miss seeing you every day in the mornings also. Lena Horne taught me that I don’t have to be silenced by a culture who wants so badly to “only believe” that they are better than me. Lena showed it! What?? BLACK PRIDE. Thanks T for reminding us of Lena.”

Hall, who was more or less booted for the arrival of Megyn Kelly on NBC, recently spoke her truth.

She said at an event: “Some would call and say, ‘Oh my God, are you OK?’ And I was like, ‘What happened? Who died?’ and then there were other people who said, ‘What’s next?’” I do not want a friend who calls me saying, ‘Oh my God.’ It is a job. It does not define me. It does not determine what I do … how I treat people. I am going to always look you in your face and say, ‘Thank you’ and ‘Please’ — and if you make me mad, a good cuss word — but in the end, a title cannot define you. When your card no longer says anything beneath it, but your name, are you still you? Can you still savor the victory — the moment that you were able to take that dream? I never imagined that I would be on the ‘Today’ show.”

Fans are constantly reminding Hall that she is missed on “Today.”