Tamron Hall Spotted Showing Off Her Long Legs On Outing With Friends

On Monday, former Today Show anchor Tamron Hall was spotted in Beverly Hills at Mastros Steakhouse and she looked in high spirits and not at all affected after calling it quits with NBC. The scandal and controversies that took place at the network seemed long forgotten as Hall enjoyed her outing and dressed to impress.

Tamron Hall wore a sexy red dress that revealed a lot of her gorgeous long legs.

The 46 year old went out with a few close friends and stayed at the Mastros Steakhouse for a few hours. The bunch came out of the establishment after midnight, clearly enjoying their late night outing.

Hall has left the Today Show after being iced out for “more valuable” Megyn Kelly.

Despite the fact that she seemed to be thrown out mercilessly to the general public, according to network sources, her decision to finally quit was received as a blessing by both NBC’s and MSNBC’s staffers.

“She was very difficult. She could have an attitude and was sometimes short and rude with the staff,” the insider claimed. “If you were not Matt Lauer or talent, it could seem like she had no time for you.”

Meanwhile, sources have said Hall is being urged to join Kelly Ripa on ABC’s Live! — where a replacement for Michael Strahan has yet to be found.

Tamron seemed really calm and collected during her night out with palls and seemed completely unaffected by all the rumors and bad things that are being said about her time at NBC. We are yet to find out if she has taken a definite decision regarding her replacing Strahan but it looks like Hall has at least planned her revenge.