Tamron Hall Sports Pricey Designer Clothes In NYC As NBC Insiders Reveal Disappointment About Her Exit

Don’t worry, Tamron Hall is doing just fine amidst endless rumors surrounding her departure from NBC. Above is a picture of Miss Hall using the streets of Soho in Manhattan as her personal catwalk. Earlier today, the former host of “MSNBC Live with Tamron Hall” was photographed in a bright attire that cost over $10,000, that is probably her way of sticking it to her haters. The 46-year-old journalist was wearing a black leather Gucci blazer priced at $5,400.

Advertisement

She sported a pair of bright red pants also from Gucci valued at $900. The Texan TV personality also wore a black distressed Ramones T-shirt from Madeworn that retails for a whopping $160.

Hall completed her look with a brown Louis Vuitton leather handbag that costs around $5,000. It is now known where Hall was heading, but she appeared happy as she chatted with a friend who is also a fan of designer wear.

Miss Hall recently returned from Canada after filming an episode of “Deadline: Crime” that airs on Investigation Discovery channel. The photos of Hall showing off her impressive collection of designer wears comes just days after she walked away from a $2 million contract to stay on as a co-host of Today’s second and third hour.

An insider claimed the network was disappointed that Hall rejected the offer. The spy said: “We are disappointed that she has chosen to leave, but we wish her all the best.” The person went on to reveal: “NBC News very much wanted Tamron to stay, she was offered a multi-million dollar/multi-year contract and she chose to go.”

Advertisement

The fourth hour of “Today” was canceled for Megyn Kelly’s new show that will arrive in the fall. Since leaving the Peacock Network, former colleagues have come forward to play the role of haters, and say Hall was rude, behaved like a diva and was not a team player.