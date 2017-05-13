Tamron Hall Skips ‘Today’ Show Gossip In Empowering Speech About Resilience

Tamron Hall is all about positivity and empowerment – which is why she recently took part in an event in Tennessee where she made it clear that she did not want to talk about the rumors and scandals that led to her exit from the “Today” show.

Instead, she focused on the many women and men who inspired and molded her – they include her mother, Mary Newton, and her grandmother whom she never met and grandfather, Louis, also known as “Paw-Paw.”

In past interviews, Hall explained Newton, the last of out of 10 children, lost her mother when she was ten years old.

Hall shared on numerous occasions that her grandmother, who did not even have a birth certificate and barely knew how to read and write, was strong, loving, courageous, and a provider.

Moreover, those qualities were passed on to her mother who pushed her children to do great things.

Hall said: “She would say, ‘I would go without so you could have.’ My mother said, ‘Look, I had five pairs of underwear. I would go in the morning and work in a bakery, and then I would work in a factory and still try to get and education all for you.'”

She also talked about her grandfather who raised ten children as a single dad and told her when she was just a baby that she was destined for greatness, (a fun fact, he also wanted to name her Margaret Mae Hall).

The Texan reporter confessed: “My grandfather didn’t know a woman could be this successful. He didn’t know a black woman could be this successful. So, the idea that I could be on a national news and represent my family and people and community. I guess if there’s a legacy, it’s theirs.”

As stated above she declined to talk about her days on NBC and concentrated on the wonderful women she met on the network.

She shared: “It’s why I am able to stand up in any storm. It’s because women–like the women who are here rooting for me–and most important, they’re fighting for every kid, kids they have never know, women they will never meet, but they’re fighting for them so it’s very special. It makes me emotional.”

Fans want to see Hall back on television as soon as possible.